Waite Park Police Investigating Fatal Car Fire

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Waite Park Police are working with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the State Fire Marshal investigating a car fire that killed a person.

Chief David Bentrud is releasing information about the fire that happened on Monday, May 30th shortly before 1 a.m. The Waite Park police and fire departments were called to a car fire in the 1500 Block of County Road 6. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. They put out the fire and discovered a body inside the car.

Bentrud says the vehicle was severely damaged and at first they were not able to identify the victim or model of the vehicle. The victim has now been identified and authorities are notifying the next of kin.

This is an active investigation and more details will be made available as they develop.