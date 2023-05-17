Waite Park Police Still Searching for Teenager

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Waite Park Police Department is still asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Romario Octaviano Lucas-Gomez. | Photo provided by Waite Park Police Department.

Seventeen-year-old Romario Octaviano Lucas-Gomez went missing July 3, 2022 from his Waite Park home.

Police say all efforts to locate Lucas-Gomez have been unsuccessful.

They ask for anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Waite Park Police or submit an anonymous tip to the Tri-County Crime Stoppers of Minn.