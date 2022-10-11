Waite Park Woman Charged With Felony Assault Motivated by Bias After Chasing People With a Knife

By Nyah Adams / News Director

A Waite Park woman is in custody after officers received complaints that she was chasing people with a knife and making racist comments on Saturday, October 8th.

Police say that they saw 33-year-old Alyssa Holmberg chasing a Somali male on the 200 block of 3rd Street South in Waite Park when the officer pulled out a taser and told her to get on the ground.

The City of Waite Park says Holmberg was resisting the arrest and ended up assaulting an officer, threatening other officers and making several racist comments. She was eventually placed in a wrap restraint for safety reasons.

After talking with witnesses, authorities found out Holmberg yelled racist comments at a male walking past her and threw a jar of salsa that him him in the back and then began chasing him. Witnesses also say Holmberg had been throwing slices of pizza at people in the building.

Holmberg has since been charged with Felony Threats of Violence, two counts of Felony 2nd Degree Assault, Felony Assault Motivated by Bias along with other charges.