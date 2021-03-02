Mar 1, 2021
Walk-In Services Now Available For Tab Renewals
By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director
Tab renewals are now available at both license centers in Stearns County All other license center services can be done by appointments, drop box, mail, online, or by phone.
Appointments are still available for all other license center services, in addition to mail, drop box, or online. It is recommended that you schedule up to two weeks in advance.
Other appointment services:
- Marriage licenses – applying to get married
- Marriage certificate – filed in Stearns County
- Birth and death certificates
- Ordination filings
- Notary filings
- Property tax payments
- Title transfers
- Driver’s license and ID
- Disability parking applications
Those services are also available through the license center drive-thru at the Stearns County Service Center. Drive-thru hours are extended at this time, opening at 7:00 a.m. and closing at 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Because so many people use the drive-thru, customers need to be in line by 3:00 p.m. to get services.