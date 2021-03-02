Walk-In Services Now Available For Tab Renewals

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Tab renewals are now available at both license centers in Stearns County All other license center services can be done by appointments, drop box, mail, online, or by phone.

Appointments are still available for all other license center services, in addition to mail, drop box, or online. It is recommended that you schedule up to two weeks in advance.

Other appointment services:

Marriage licenses – applying to get married

Marriage certificate – filed in Stearns County

Birth and death certificates

Ordination filings

Notary filings

Property tax payments

Title transfers

Driver’s license and ID

Disability parking applications

Those services are also available through the license center drive-thru at the Stearns County Service Center. Drive-thru hours are extended at this time, opening at 7:00 a.m. and closing at 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Because so many people use the drive-thru, customers need to be in line by 3:00 p.m. to get services.