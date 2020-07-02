Walz Appoints Two Central MN Residents to Commission of the Deaf, Deafblind, and Hard of Hearing

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan have announced two central Minnesota members as new appointments to the Minnesota Commission of the Deaf, Deafblind and Hard of Hearing.

Ryan Odland of Elk River and Brenda Hommerding of Rice will help to ensure on behalf of the deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing that they will have equal access to the services, programs and opportunities as everyone else.

Both members are expected to start on July 5th.