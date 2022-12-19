Watch for Snowplows Even Days After Storms in Central MN

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds motorists that clean-up continues once the snow has ended and the roads look clear.

MnDOT snowplow operators continue to be busy while tending to the winter weather clean-up along the shoulders, bridges, guardrails and highway crossovers. Motorists are urged to slow down and keep a 10-car length distance behind snowplows, which is at least 50 feet.

If you are able MnDOT would like you to move over a lane as you approach plows. If no lane is available, slow down. Conditions can remain slick especially with freezing temperatures this week.

Assistant District 3 Engineer for Maintenance Jamie Hukriede says just this winter alone, eight MnDOT snowplows in Central Minnesota have been struck by vehicles. If drivers can slow down and give us room, it helps us get our work done safely, keeps the plows on the road and makes road conditions safer for everyone.

Here’s some advice on snowplow safety:

Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

Stay alert for snowplows, which plow at slow speeds, they turn or exit frequently and may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to improve road conditions.

Don’t drive into a snow cloud.

Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.