Watch out for scams this holiday season

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

As the holiday season approaches, the St. Cloud Police Department wants to remind people to be cautious of scam calls.

Over the past week, the Department received an increase in fraud reports, which included phone call scams of scammers asking banking customers for their log-in information. That information is then used to commit fraudulent activity on the victim’s bank account.

Police say the scammers even “spoof” their number so victims think they’re actually getting a phone call from their bank.

If you get a suspicious call, hangup and call your bank directly before you give out any personal information.