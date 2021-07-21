Water Limitations In Sauk Rapids.

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The City of Sauk Rapids would like to remind residents of the Odd/Even Sprinkling Schedule Ordinance. Prohibited water use is in place every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting July 20th.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says Minnesota is entering the Drought Warning Phase of the Statewide Drought Plan. More than 50% of Minnesota is now considered to be in a severe drought.

If the drought continues to worsen Sauk Rapids will be required to to put more limitations on water use to comply with the DNR’s Statewide Drought Plan.

To learn more about conservations and easy ways to save water please visit the City of Sauk Rapids website.