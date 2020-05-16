Water System Flushing RECOMMENDED for Local Businesses

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

The City of St. Cloud reminds business owners that their water systems should be flushed before re-opening buildings and facilities after the prolonged shutdown due to COVID-19 restrictions.

When a building has been closed for a long period of time, it is recommended to make sure that both hot and cold water lines are flushed through all points like showers and sink faucets at highest and lowest temperatures to make sure everyone is getting the best, cleanest water.

The City of St. Cloud will be flushing major water mains in the commercial areas of town to make sure that when building owners flush their own plumbing, they will get the freshest water possible from the water mains. Businesses that are not authorized to open yet should still visit their buildings to check for any leaks or maintenance flaws.

For more information on water system flushing in St. Cloud please visit the pages for the MN Department of Health and the CDC. You can also contact St. Cloud Public Utilities by webpage or by phone at 320-255-7225.