Oct 17, 2023
Watkins man dies in Luxemburg Twp. tractor accident
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
LUXEMBURG, TWP., Minn. — Stearns County Sheriffs say a man has died after getting run over by a tractor.
It happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday on a farm in Luxemburg Twp.
At the scene, deputies found 59-year-old Matthew Mathies of Watkins lying on his side in the yard.
They say Mathies had been trying to hook a wagon up to the back of his tractor when it began to roll forward down a small hill.
Mathies tried to jump onto the tractor and stop it, but he slipped and was run over.
Despite medical efforts, Matthies died on scene.