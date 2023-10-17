Watkins man dies in Luxemburg Twp. tractor accident

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

LUXEMBURG, TWP., Minn. — Stearns County Sheriffs say a man has died after getting run over by a tractor.

It happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday on a farm in Luxemburg Twp.

At the scene, deputies found 59-year-old Matthew Mathies of Watkins lying on his side in the yard.

They say Mathies had been trying to hook a wagon up to the back of his tractor when it began to roll forward down a small hill.

Mathies tried to jump onto the tractor and stop it, but he slipped and was run over.

Despite medical efforts, Matthies died on scene.