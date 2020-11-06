WCHA Announces First Half of Conference Schedule

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

SCSU Women’s Hockey will drop the puck on the season before the calendar turns to the next month as the WCHA announced the first half of their season’s schedule.

The schedule will consist of eight games for each of the seven teams. Each game will take place in team’s home arenas, which is different than the NCHC who is playing the first half of their schedule in a bubble. The games will stretch from November 20th until December 19th prior to the holiday break.

The Huskies schedule for the remainder of 2020 looks as follows:

Nov. 20, 21 vs. Bemidji State

Nov. 27, 28 vs. Minnesota State-Mankato

Dec. 4, 5 @ Minnesota-Duluth

Dec. 11, 12 @ Bemidji State

The conference stated in their press release that the remainder of the schedule will be released at a later date but will start as early as January 1st.