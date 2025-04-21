Weekly Huskies Sports Stories (Week of 4/21)

St. Cloud State Softball Hits Four Home Runs in Senior Day Sweep of Wolves

St. Cloud State Softball swept their senior day doubleheader against Northern State Moorhead at Husky Stadium in St. Cloud on Saturday afternoon. The Huskies won the first game 9-0 in six innings and the second game 6-4, thus concluding their home schedule.

SCSU closes out their regular season schedule next weekend with a trip to North Dakota. The Huskies play Minot State Saturday and UMary on Sunday in doubleheaders.

Baseball Blown Out 16-3

St. Cloud State Baseball was trounced by Wayne State 16-3 on Saturday afternoon at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. The loss concludes a frustrating weekend which saw the Wildcats win all three games of the series.

SCSU will take the trip to Crookston to battle Minnesota Crookston in a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 23 with first pitch scheduled for 1:30.

Track & Field Wins Four Events at CSB Invitational

St. Cloud State Track & Field tallied up 4 event wins, 22 top-five finishes, and 21 personal bests at the CSB Invitational at Clemens Stadium in Collegeville last Thursday and Friday. There were no team results for the events. You can find more details online at scsuhuskies.com.

SCSU will compete at two meets next week. The first will take place at the University of Minnesota on Wednesday, April 23, before the Huskies wrap up their week in St. Paul for the Ridder/Bolstorff Invitational on Saturday, April 26.