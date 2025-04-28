Weekly Huskies Sports Stories (Week of 4/28)

Softball Wraps Season With Sweep

St. Cloud State Softball swept its final regular season doubleheader against UMary at the UMary Softball Field in Bismarck last Sunday afternoon. The Huskies captured game one 5-0 before completing the sweep inn the second game 4-2. With the win, the Huskies passed the 40 win mark for the eight time in program history, and earned the number four seed in the NSIC tournament. First pitch for the tourney is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Bowden Field in Sioux Falls on the campus of Augustana, where the Huskies will take one five-seeded Minnesota Duluth.

Baseball Sweeps Series

St. Cloud State Baseball polished off a series sweep of Minot State last weekend, capped with a 12-4 win on Sunday at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. The Huskies hit a season-high five home runs in that game, and also celebrated Senior Day. Following the game, the Huskies honored its six seniors including Blaine Guthrie, Brayden Jacobson, Christian Lessman, Ethan Navratil, Brody Richardson, and Frankie Volkers.

SCSU will close the home portion of its schedule on Tuesday when the Huskies host Winona State on Tuesday, with first pitch tabbed for 1:30 p.m. CT at Joe Faber Field.