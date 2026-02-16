WEEKLY HUSKIES SPORTS WRAP 2/16-2/22

Scores

WBB | St. Cloud State 64, Wayne State 52

MBB | St. Cloud State 67, Wayne State 64

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 6, Bemidji State 2

BB | St. Cloud State 1, Missouri Western 8

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 6, Colorado College 5 OT

WSWIM | NSIC Championships – 2nd place, 780.5 points

WTRACK | CSB Invitational – 4th of 9 teams, two event winners, 15 top‑5 finishes

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 5, Bemidji State 0

WBB | St. Cloud State 86, Augustana 53

WREST | St. Cloud State 25, UW–Parkside 15

MBB | St. Cloud State 87, Augustana 80

WTENNIS | St. Cloud State 2, Bemidji State 5

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 1, Colorado College 4

BB | St. Cloud State 8, Missouri Western 9

News

Men’s Hockey

St. Cloud State split its weekend series with Colorado College, winning 6–5 in overtime on Friday before falling 4–1 on Saturday.

In Friday’s game, the Huskies erased multiple deficits and forced overtime when Gavyn Thoreson tied the game late in the third. Just 15 seconds into overtime, Cooper Wylie scored the winner to give SCSU the comeback victory. Thoreson led the team with three points.

On Saturday, Adam Ingram scored his first goal of the season to tie the game 1–1 in the first, but Colorado College regained momentum with goals late in the second and added an empty‑netter in the third. The Tigers took the finale 4–1.

St. Cloud State travels to Grand Forks next weekend for a series with North Dakota.

High School Girls Hockey – St. Cloud Crush

The St. Cloud Crush girls hockey team is headed to the State Tournament for the first time in program history after a 5–2 win over Fergus Falls in the Section 6A championship. Reece Ruska scored twice, including the 100th goal of her career, and extended her scoring streak to seven games. Avery Mathiasen opened the scoring for St. Cloud, and Reeghan Steevens added another as the Crush took a 2–1 lead into the second intermission. In the third period, Ruska scored twice to build the lead before Jayden Layne added the final goal of the night. St. Cloud now awaits its seed for the Class A State Tournament, which will be announced on February 14.

Women’s Hockey – Alice Sauriol

St. Cloud State’s Alice Sauriol set a program record Friday by recording four points in the second period, finishing the weekend with eight total points. Her performance earned her NCAA Forward of the Week honors. Sauriol’s four‑point period is the most in a single frame in team history, and her weekend effort helped St. Cloud State secure a sweep over Bemidji State.

Looking Forward

2/17 | WTENNIS – St. Cloud State vs. St. Olaf (St. Joseph, Minn., 5:30 p.m.)

2/19 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Upper Iowa (Halenbeck Hall, 5:30 p.m.)

2/19 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Upper Iowa (Halenbeck Hall, 7:30 p.m.)

2/20 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State at Minnesota State (Mankato, 6:00 p.m.)

2/20 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. Minot State (Husky Dome, 2:00 p.m.)

2/20 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. Mary (Husky Dome, 4:00 p.m.)

2/21 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State at Minnesota State (Mankato, 3:00 p.m.)

2/21 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Winona State (Halenbeck Hall, 1:00 p.m.)

2/21 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Winona State (Halenbeck Hall, 3:00 p.m.)

2/21 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. Minot State (Husky Dome, 10:00 a.m.)

2/21 | SB – St. Cloud State vs. Mary (Husky Dome, 12:00 p.m.)

2/21 | WREST – NSIC Championships (Sioux Falls, S.D., All Day)2/22 | WTENNIS – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Duluth (St. Cloud, 9:00 a.m.)