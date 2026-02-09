Weekly Huskies Sports Wrap 2/2-2/8

Scores

WBB | St. Cloud State 82, Southwest Minnesota State 67

MBB | St. Cloud State 49, Southwest Minnesota State 47

SB | St. Cloud State 12, Bemidji State 4 (5 inn.)

SB | St. Cloud State 3, Southwest Minnesota State 2 (8 inn.)

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 5, Minnesota State 1

WREST | St. Cloud State 26, Minnesota State 12

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 4, Arizona State 1

WTENNIS | St. Cloud State 2, Bethel 5

SB | St. Cloud State 9, Bemidji State 1 (6 inn.)

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 1, Minnesota State 4

WBB | St. Cloud State 72, Sioux Falls 56

MBB | St. Cloud State 102, Sioux Falls 65

SB | St. Cloud State 2, Concordia–St. Paul 1

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 4, Arizona State 3

WREST | Don Parker Open – Eau Claire

WTRACK | Gopher Classic – five top‑10 finishes

MSWIM | GLIAC Championships – Holland, Michigan

News

Men’s Hockey

St. Cloud State defeated Arizona State 4–1 on Friday night behind a three‑point outing from Tyson Gross, who scored twice and added an assist. After a scoreless first, Gross opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal early in the second. ASU tied it late in the period, but Gross scored again midway through the third to restore the lead. Verner Miettinen and Austin Burnevik added empty‑netters to secure the win. The Huskies and Sun Devils meet again Saturday at 5 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

St. Cloud State edged Southwest Minnesota State 49–47 on Friday, extending the Huskies’ win streak to 11 and maintaining a perfect home record. SMSU led 23–22 at halftime before SCSU gained momentum in the second half with a highlight dunk by Lee Marks III. The teams traded baskets down the stretch, and a late three from Luke Winkel cut the deficit to one. Anish Ramall knocked down two free throws with 14 seconds remaining, and a final SMSU attempt missed, giving the Huskies the win. St. Cloud State hosts Sioux Falls on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Softball – St. Cloud State vs. Bemidji State

St. Cloud State opened its weekend with a 12–4 run‑rule win over Bemidji State in five innings, powered by a big third inning. The Huskies added another victory on Saturday, beating Bemidji State 9–1 in six innings behind strong pitching and consistent offensive production.

Looking Forward

2/9 | MSWIM – GLIAC Championships (Holland, Mich., Prelims 9:00 a.m. CT | Finals 4:30 p.m. CT)

2/11 | WSWIM – NSIC Championships (West Fargo, N.D., TBD)

2/12 | WSWIM – NSIC Championships (West Fargo, N.D., TBD)

2/12 | WBB – St. Cloud State at Wayne State (Wayne, Neb., 5:30 p.m.)

2/12 | MBB – St. Cloud State at Wayne State (Wayne, Neb., 7:30 p.m.)

2/13 | WSWIM – NSIC Championships (West Fargo, N.D., TBD)

2/13 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs Bemidji State (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 2:00 p.m.)

2/13 | BB – St. Cloud State at Missouri Western (St. Joseph, Mo., 2:00 p.m. CT)

2/13 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs Colorado College (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 7:00 p.m. CT)

2/14 | WSWIM – NSIC Championships (West Fargo, N.D., TBD)

2/14 | WTRACK – CSB Invitational (Collegeville, Minn., TBA)

2/14 | BB – St. Cloud State at Missouri Western (St. Joseph, Mo., 1:00 p.m. CT)

2/14 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs Bemidji State (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 1:00 p.m.)

2/14 | WBB – St. Cloud State at Augustana (Sioux Falls, S.D., 1:30 p.m.)

2/14 | WREST – St. Cloud State at UW–Parkside (Kenosha, Wis., 2:00 p.m.)

2/14 | MBB – St. Cloud State at Augustana (Sioux Falls, S.D., 3:30 p.m.)

2/14 | WTENNIS – St. Cloud State vs Bemidji State (Duluth, Minn., 5:30 p.m.)

2/14 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs Colorado College (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 6:00 p.m. CT)