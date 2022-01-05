“Why Treaties Matter” Exhibit at The Stearns History Museum Is Sharing Indigenous History

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Stearns History Museum is welcoming a new exhibit, Why Treaties Matter: Self-Government in the Dakota and Ojibwe Nations that outlines the nature of treaties in the United States and Minnesota.

The traveling exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to learn more about the Native nations in Minnesota and the history of treaty-making within the United States.

Exhibit creators share the story of why treaties matter, because they’re an essential part of our shared history in Minnesota. Many people believe the United States gave land to Native Americans, but that is not true. Under pressure, tribal nations often gave up large portions of their homeland to preserve reservations of small land for their families and children.

Through a 14-minute video called A Day in the Life of Minnesota Tribal Nations and 20 banners featuring text and images, you can learn how treaties affected the lands and lives of the indigenous people living here and why the binding agreements between nations are so important.

Why Treaties Matter: Self-Government in the Dakota and Ojibwe Nations is a collaboration of the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, Minnesota Humanities Center, and the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian.

The exhibit is open through March 3rd during the Stearns History Museum’s regular hours.