Widowspeak Is on The Menu on June 23

KVSC’s The Menu brings you interviews with the music acts that you love. The episode airing June 23 features a conversation with Molly Hamilton, one half of the band Widowspeak.

Based in Brooklyn, Widowspeak is an indie rock band that’s been releasing music since their self-titled debut LP, which came out in 2011. Roses, their seventh full-length studio effort, was released in early June. The singles “If You Change” and “Soft Cover” have been getting plenty of play on KVSC in recent weeks.

For this episode of The Menu, Molly Hamilton is interviewed by KVSC’s station manager, Dan Seeger. They talk about the history of the band, their creative process, and the current tour that includes a stop at 7th St Entry on Friday, June 26.

The Menu airs Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. Brought to you by KVSC, Radio That’s As Local As It Gets.

Photo courtesy of Widowspeak