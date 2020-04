A Willmar man lost his life in a one car accident after his semi left the highway late last night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that 65-year-iold Gary Kim Vergin was driving his semi-truck west on Highway 12 in Kandiyohi County when he lost control of the truck and it rolled over.

Vergin was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol was not involved in the crash and the State Patrol reports the roads were icy and snowy at the time of the accident.