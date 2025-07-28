Win Tickets to the 2025 Minnesota Renaissance Festival

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is returning for another year, and KVSC is giving away tickets so you can go for free.

The 2025 Minnesota Renaissance Festival opens on August 16 and runs through September 28. It is open on Saturday and Sundays during that stretch, running 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM. The festival is also open on Labor Day (September 1) and Festival Friday (September 26).

In addition to all the returning favorites, the Minnesota Renaissance Festival recently announced that Penn & Teller will perform on the opening day of the festival. The iconic duo are commemorating the 50th anniversary of their first performance together, which took place at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival in 1975.

KVSC is giving away tickets that are valid for the first four weekends of the festival. The tickets are also valid for Festival Friday.

To enter our drawing to win a pair of tickets, fill out the form below. We will accept entries through 11:59 PM on Sunday, August 3. We will draw the winners names the next morning and will notify them by email before mailing the tickets to them.

Huzzah! And Good luck!