Winter parking restrictions begin Nov. 1

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Winter parking restrictions start for the City of St. Cloud in two weeks.

Odd/Even parking will begin Wednesday, Nov. 1 until April 1.

The regulations are in effect from 1-7 a.m. regardless of snowfall.

On odd numbered days, you must park on the even side of the street.

On even numbered days, you must park on the odd side of the street.

Make sure to follow the year-round signs posted in the area surrounding St. Cloud State University (see below).

Any questions can be directed to The City of St. Cloud.