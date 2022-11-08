Winter Weather Coming To Central Minnesota? Rain or Snow Mix Potential Hard to Predict

By Jo McMulen / KVSC reporter

North and parts of central Minnesota might be in store for its first significant snowfall this Thursday, or maybe not.

Bob Weisman, meterologist

Retired St. Cloud State University meteorology professor Bob Weisman says the storms heading our way are very difficult to predict at this point. He says it appears that the Dakotas, northwestern and north central Minnesota have the best shot at the snow. Also, parts of Minnesota have a shot at more than 2 inches of rain.

Weisman writes in his forecast that a front has developed into the western Dakotas and will spread eastward by Wednesday. That front will have enough moisture arrive to allow one wave of rainfall tonight and Wednesday morning, with some showers and thunderstorms, somewhere in central or southern Minnesota.

The second wave of rainfall could come in central and/or north central Minnesota with the main storm as it pushes northward into Minnesota or Wisconsin by Thursday afternoon. However, the location of this batch of rain is more uncertain because the computer forecasts are far apart on main storm location on Thursday, because they disagree on both track and speed.

Weisman adds might see from a dusting to a light accumulation of snow Thursday night into Friday morning, but the heavier snow amounts would miss to the north. One thing he does know for certain, it will be windy and temperatures will drop to the 30’s by the end of the week.