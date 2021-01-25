Wisconsin Takes Two From SCSU Women’s Hockey Team

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org

Coming off of their highest point producing weekend of the season, St. Cloud State welcomed in the top ranked Wisconsin Badgers over the weekend.

Friday, Jan. 22: #1 Wisconsin 10, St. Cloud State 0

After holding the Badgers to one goal in the first period, the Huskies gave up five goals in the second and four in the third. This led the unanimously number one in the USA Today poll, Badgers, to a ten goal victory over the Huskies.

This marked the second straight game against Wisconsin where the Badgers won by double digits. The first was an 11-1 game in the last matchup last season.

Saturday, Jan. 23: #1 Wisconsin 4, St. Cloud State 2

Looking for a bounce back after Friday’s loss, SCSU had a much better outing on Saturday. It all started in the beginning of the first period as Jenniina Nylund scored to put the Huskies in front. The Badgers would tally a rebuttal goal in the final minute of the first period to make it a tie game going into the locker room.

In the second period, the Huskies were put onto a five minute power play as a Badger was ejected after a hit on Emma Gentry. The Huskies would take advantage of the opportunity with the extra skater on the ice with McKenna Wesloh scoring her first of the season. At the end of the period, Wisconsin would once again find a way to even things up.

Both teams were given opportunities to come away victorious in the third, but Wisconsin was able to find the back of the net with just over minute to go in the game. An empty net goal was added for the Badgers as they completed the sweep.

Up Next For SCSU

The women’s hockey team hits the road next weekend to face the Bulldogs at Amsoil Arena. Last time these two teams met, UMD came away with a sweep. Both Friday and Saturday, the games will be broadcasted live on KVSC.