Woman From Buffalo Dies in Fatal Crash Friday in St. Cloud

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Minnesota State Patrol is releasing information about a fatal crash that happened Friday just before 5 p.m. on Highway 15 and County Road 120 in St. Cloud, which is near the diamond interchange.

Image source: Google maps

The driver, 55-year-old Cheryl Ann Stauffer of Buffalo was heading north on Highway 15 when she left the roadway and rolled her vehicle.

The State Patrol says the roads were dry at the time of the accident. Stauffer was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and alcohol is not considered to be a factor.