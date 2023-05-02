Woman Hit By Car In St. Cloud, Receives Life Threatening Injuries

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A woman is recovering from life threatening injuries after being hit by car in St. Cloud.

Image Credit: Google Maps

Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at approximately 1:20 p.m. Monday, 20-year-old Ava Sadlo of St. Cloud traveled eastbound on Highway 10 before hitting a pedestrian attempting to cross the eastbound traffic lane through congested traffic.

Twenty-five-year-old Nicole Woods of Memphis is receiving treatment at CentraCare in St. Cloud after suffering life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol reports the road conditions as dry and the case is closed.