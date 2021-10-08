Woman Hits Semi-Truck In Fatal Accident Monday, Oct. 1st

By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol says one person died in an accident on Highway 71 on Monday just before 8:30 p.m.

Seventy-four-year-old Patricia Bromenshenkel from Sauk Centre was traveling north on Highway 71 on Monday when she hit a semi.

Deputies say Bromenshenkel’s truck struck the semi which was making a left turn. She died on the scene.

The Sauk Centre Police and Fire Departments also assisted in the crash response.