Woman hurt in St. Cloud shooting

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud police are investigating a shooting that hurt one woman on Sunday.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in an apartment parking lot about a block behind the McDonald’s on East St. Germain Street.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 49-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her hip. They also recovered a gun.

The woman was brought to the hospital and is doing ok.

Police say the shooting appears to be accidental and there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department.