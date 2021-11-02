Woman In Belgrade Stabbed While Being Held Hostage

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Belgrade/Brooten Police Department says while doing a welfare check they found a woman being held hostage yesterday November 1st around 10 a.m.

A caller reported receiving a picture of a woman that had been stabbed in a house on the 100 block of Washburn Avenue. When deputies arrived on the scene they immediately began negotiations with the man inside.

After negotiating for a while the woman was released from inside the house. She was then taken to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds.

Hours after negotiations the man was taken into custody at 6 p.m. Investigators are coordinating with the Stearns County Attorney’s Office to give him formal charges.

Several agencies assisted at the scene, including the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota DNR, Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, Kandiyohi/Meeker County SWAT Team, Belgrade Fire & Rescue and Life Link Air Ambulance.