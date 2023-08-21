Aug 21, 2023
Woman Killed In Car Crash At Highway 40 Intersection In Willmar Township
By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director
A car crash involving a semi-truck killed a woman Saturday in Willmar Township.
Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at approximately 9:20 p.m. a semi-truck and car collided at the intersection of Highway 40 at 45th Streeth Southwest.
Twenty-seven-year-old Kyan Day and 64-year-old Ku Paw of Marshall received non-life threatening injuries. Grabow reports 51-year-old Bu Ko, also of Marshall, died at the scene.
The semi-truck driver, 33-year-old Roberto Rivero of Davie, Florida, left the scene without any injuries.
Police say the case is closed.