Woman Killed While Walking on Sherburne County Road, Princeton Man Arrested

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a Baldwin Township woman was killed by a vehicle, while walking along a road on Monday afternoon.

Sixty-nine-year-old Catherine Lynn and a companion east were walking on the north shoulder of Sherburne County Road 2 in the 10600 block, when a vehicle heading in the same direction crossed the center line and hit the woman.

Lynn was pronounced dead at the scene and the man walking with her did not sustain any injuries. 55-year-old Tomas Jones, of Princeton, was arrested and booked for investigation of criminal vehicular homicide.

This case remains under investigation and Jones is receiving testing for blood samples.