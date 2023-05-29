Woman Released From Hospital Following Bear Attack in Brainerd

By Alexander Fern / News Director

BLACK BEAR

Credit: Google Images

A woman was released from the hospital on Friday following a Black bear Attack at Gull Lake in Brainerd.

Authorities report that the woman was staying at a cabin near Gull Lake and had let her dog outside shortly after midnight. When she went to let her dog back in, the bear attacked, striking her in several parts of her body.

The injuries were serious, but non life-threatening. This was only the 10th documented bear attack recorded by the DNR since 1987.