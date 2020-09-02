Woman Struck By Vehicle Near St. Cloud State Campus

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

An investigation is underway after a woman was hit by a vehicle near the campus of St. Cloud State University on Friday.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of University Drive South and 7th Avenue South.

Thirty-two-year-old Sarah Ruedy of St. Cloud was heading west in the 600 block of University Drive while in the outside lane when she struck 81-year-old Khadija Hussein of St. Cloud.

Hussein was walking southbound in the 900 block of 7th Avenue South and early investigations reveal that she began to cross the road at University Drive when she was struck by the vehicle.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance where she died several hours later and was then taken to the Midwest Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and the cause of the accident remains under investigation by the St. Cloud Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit.