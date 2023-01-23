Woman Killed After Head On Collision On Highway 23 Intersection In Stearns County

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A women lost her life early Saturday morning after a head on collision at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 123 in Munson Township, located between Richmond and Roscoe.

Image Credit: Google Images

Minnesota State Patrol Officer Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at 8:20 a.m. Saturday morning a van going eastbound on Highway 23 and a van going westbound on Highway 23 collided head on.

Fifty-year-old Lana Tibodeau of Windom was traveling eastbound with 15-year-old Caleb Tibodeau in the vehicle. Tibodeau died at the scene while Caleb Tibodeau was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They were both were wearing their seat belts.

Twenty-eight-year-old Manuel Guardado was heading westbound on Highway 23. He was traveling with 25-year-old Jose Guardado and 26-year-old Juan Perez. All three were taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol reports the conditions were wet and the case is believed to be closed.