Women’s Basketball def Jamestown 79-72

Reece Powell/Assiant sport director

St. Cloud State Huskies 6-11 took on the Jamestown Jimmies on Friday, January 23.

Both teams were coming off tough losses, and we’re looking to respond with aggression on both offense and defense.

This led to a lot of miscommunication and turnovers for both Jamestown and St. Cloud State when passes were often forced in order to try to score fastbreak points.

However, both St. Cloud State and Jamestown would find heat at the three-point line in the first 2 qaurters of the game, with key 3s coming from Jamestown’s Jessika Lofstrom.

The third quarter would shift into the Huskies favor after a great defensive play by Reagan Briggs, Rachel, and Kristi Kottke would result in steals for the Huskies

The Huskies were steadfast and took great momentum and never looked back. Rachel Kottke and Jada Eggebrecht would both drop 20+ points to help the Huskies win the game.

St. Cloud State def Jamestown 79-72