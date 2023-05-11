Woodbury Police Need Public’s Help to Find Man with Dementia

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Woodbury Police Department needs the public’s help to find a man with dementia.

Police say 71-year-old Daniel Mastel left his residence Wednesday evening on his blue ten-speed bike.

They say he is known to ride Oakdale, St. Paul, Maplewood and Battle Creek Park.

Images of Daniel Mastel put out by Woodbury, Minn. Police Fire EMS Facebook page.

Mastel has tattoos on his arms of a sailor girl, a heart with Mom and Dark Side of The Moon.

Officers say he does not have his wallet or phone with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Woodbury Police Department.

**UPDATE as of 2:32 p.m.**

The Woodbury Police Department found Mastel safe in Hugo, Minn.

The department thanks everyone that assisted in finding him.