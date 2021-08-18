Worsening Drought Conditions Force Hydroelectric Dam To Shut Down

Nyah Adams / News Director

The hydroelectric dam generator shut down for the first time since 1988 due to worsening drought conditions.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says, the percentage of extreme drought in Minnesota has increased from 35% last week to 42% this week.

100% of Benton, Sherburne and the eastern half of Stearns counties are now considered to be in extreme drought. Additional measures need to be taken to follow the DNR’s requirements, which at this time only concerns the city water supply.

People and businesses who don’t follow restrictions will receive a warning notice.

People are being asked to water their lawn only once a week, on the same day of their garbage pick-up. Businesses are asked to water on Saturday’s or Sunday’s.

For more tips on water conservation, and information regarding the drought visit the City of St. Cloud’s website.