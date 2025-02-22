Wright County 4-H invites the community Project Workshop & Cloverbud Day

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WRIGHT CTY., Minn. — Wright County 4-H invites community members to Project Workshop and Colverbud Day on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Project Workshop provides an opportunity for youth in third grade and older to participate in workshops related to 4-H project areas.

This year, there are 15 workshops to choose from including Wildlife Foods, Engineering, Arts & Crafts, and much more.

Cloverbud is an event for youth from kindergarten to second grade. It will include games, songs, crafts, and snacks.

Events run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo MN.

These events are designated for the whole family. Pre-registration is required by March 1. For more information to register, visit https://z.umn.edu/cloverbudprojectday