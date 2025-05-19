Wright County 4-H invites youth to an overnight camping trip

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

WRIGHT CTY., Minn. — Children from kindergarten through third grade are invited to partake in an overnight camping experience in June.

Wright County 4-H is inviting Cloverbuds plus a parent or guardian to an overnight camping trip for the kids at Collinwood Park in Cokato starting Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 3 p.m. and running through 11 a.m. on Monday, June 16.

Each child is required to have at least one adult over the age of 18 with them who is not a 4-H member.

During the event, youth and their parents can partake in family games, outdoor adventures, campfire cooking, and more.

Camping gear, meals, and snacks are included.

The cost is $75 per child, with the adult included in that price.

Registration is required to attend the event. Children must be registered by Wednesday, June 4.

To register, visit http://www.4honline.com.