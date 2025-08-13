Wright County Absentee Voting For Special Election Beginning Soon

Brian Moos / News Reporter

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — A special election for Minn. Senate District 29 after the death of Senator Bruce Anderson will open absentee voting on Thursday, August 14.

Wright County residents will be mailed an absentee ballot if they request them. Requests can be made online on MNVotes.gov or mailed to the Wright County Government Center.

The county is encouraging absentee voters to return their ballots to the Government Center at the Taxpayer Services counter.

The final day to vote absentee is Monday, August 25, election day is Tuesday, August 26.