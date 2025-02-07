Wright County Board of Commissioners appoints Greg Kryzer as County Administrator

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WRIGHT CTY., Minn. — At a meeting on February 4, 2025, the Wright County Board of Commissioners appointed Greg Kryzer as the new County Administrator.

Kryzer has been with the Wright County Attorney’s Office for more than 14 years as the Chief Attorney and has been the Interim County Administrator since August 2024.

He was initially unsure if he would be considered for the permanent position, but he discovered a comfort level with the commissioners and the department leadership in the county.

Both County Board Chair Darek Vetsch and Commissioner Jeanne Holland said Kryzer is fit for the role and that they’re thrilled to have him in the role on a permanent basis.