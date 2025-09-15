Wright County holds a photo contest for a $25 gift card award

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

WRIGHT CTY., Minn. — Wright County Parks & Recreation is holding a photo contest until Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.

The contest will consist of who can take the best photo of Wright County wildlife, landscapes, or recreation. Submissions must also include the location where it was taken, according to Wright County officials.

Those who wish to participate can submit their photos on the Wright County event page on Facebook.

The photographer of the winning photo will receive a $25 gift card for Wright County Parks & Recreation. The gift card can be used for Wright County activities, programs, or facility reservations.

Starting November 4th, 2025, the Wright County Parks Commission will be reviewing the submissions and then select a winner.

By submitting a photo, participants agree to their photos possibly being used for future Wright County Parks & Recreation social media or marketing materials.