Wright County Makes History by Electing Three Women to County Commissioner

Wright County is making history by introducing three women into the roles of County Commissioner.

After the most recent election on November 8th, Wright County made history marking the first time in 167-years that the majority of commissioners are women.

In District 1, Tina Diedrick defeated Terry Strege by a 13% margin. In District 3, Jeanna Holland defeated the former commissioner Mike Potter by 5.3%. In District 4, Nadine Schoen beat incumbent Mary Wetter, who was required to run for re-election after two years of a four-year term because of redistricting. She beat Wetter by 4.47%.

County Commissioner Nadine Shoen says “Wright County has grown a lot over the last several years, but we still have the balance of having a hometown feel and the feeling of safety. I want to do everything I can to help lead us into the future and, even though we continue to grow, we don’t lose that hometown feel that makes Wright County special.”

Wright County says they would like to welcome all three of these women as they help to chart the path of making critical decisions that will more the county forward.