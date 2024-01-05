Jan 5, 2024
Wright County Parks & Rec postpones start of winter equipment rentals
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
Winter equipment rentals were supposed to begin this weekend at Ney Park and Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park. Due to the lack of snow, they’ve been postponed.
Wright County Parks and Recreation announced Friday that winter equipment rentals have been postponed until further notice.
They say once there is enough snow to warrant snowshoe and cross-county ski rentals, the status of weekend rentals will be updated.