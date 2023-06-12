Wright County Plans to Widen Turn Lanes

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Expect more road construction in Wright County over the next couple weeks.

The intersection of County Highway 75 at County Highway 8 in Hasty and the intersection of County Highway 37 at County Road 117 in Monticello Township will be widened slightly to allow for dedicated right and left turn lanes.

The work will be completed under traffic with no detour.

Expect minor delays.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of June, weather permitting.