Wright County Population is Growing Fast in Minnesota

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

Wright County officials recently received the U.S. Census Bureau of the population growth and discovred the Central Minnesota county is the fastest growing county in the state.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Wright County has seen an astounding growth of its population increase by 4.33% to 148,003- the highest percentage increase in the state. The next highest are Cass County (3.76%), Sherburne County (3.32%), Isanti County (3.24%) and Mille Lacs County (3.09%).

Wright County is second in the numbers of new residents with 6,143, behind only Washington County with 7,540, which represents a 1.2% increase.

For many years, Wright County has been the 10th largest county in Minnesota, but at its current rate of 10-year growth, a more than 21% increase based on 2021-22 increases. It’s county population would be more than 170,000, which could find Wright County moving up to the seventh largest based on much slower growth in counties currently that are larger such as Olmsted, Stearns and Scot.