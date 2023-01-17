Wright County Public Health Nurse Is Part Of New Program Fighting Rural Substance Use

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance is announcing Rebecca Graham of Wright County Public Health to be a part of a select group of fellows in a new leadership program fighting rural substance use.

The Wright County News reports the project is called Reading Rural: Advancing Collaborative Solutions. The program fellows are learning how to adopt bold solutions to the persistent challenge of substance use in rural communities. The fellows will work closely with innovators who have established successful programs in other rural communities.

The yearlong program, which kicked off in December, is focusing on creating engagement across rural communities and sectors. The fellows include elected county leaders, county and tribal judges, law enforcement officers, prosecutors, public defenders, public health and behavioral health practitioners, emergency management professionals, reentry coordinators and individuals working in community nonprofits.

Graham has worked for Wright County Public Health for more than 10 years as a Public Health Nurse. Her work has grown to include other substances such as alcohol, tobacco and marijuana under a Drug-Free Communities grant. Graham also serves as a Chief Strategist for the Wright County Opioid Settlement Advisory Council, a county-wide council aimed at ensuring national settlement dollars are spent efficiently and effectively.