Wright County Sheriff’s Office will hold an Open House for the public

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

WRIGHT CTY., Minn. — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is opening its doors and inviting the public to an open house.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 6, 2025, the public can get a look inside at the work deputies do to keep Wright County safe.

During the event, attendees can see patrol vehicles and specialty units, partake in guided tours of the jail, watch K-9 demonstrations, play games, and more.

Deputies, staff, and community partners will also be available for a meet and greet.

The event is free and open to the public.