Wright County Wants Input On Opioid Survey

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

If you’ve been impacted by the opioid crisis in Wright County, the Wright County Opioid Settlement Advisory Council is seeking your input in a survey.

In 2021 the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office joined the historic $26 billion multi-state settlement agreements with pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

The Advisory Council created a survey to better understand the community’s priorities in the spending of the opioid settlement funds.

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and will close Friday, February 3rd.

This settlement and others will bring about $4 million to Wright County over the next 18 years. Officials say the money must be spent to alleviate past and prevent future harm from opioid misuse.