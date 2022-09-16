Xcel Energy: Becker Named Site of State’s Largest Solar Project Replacing Coal Generation

Associated Press / KVSC staff report

BECKER, Minn. – A massive solar project that is expected to cost at least $575 million has been approved by Minnesota utility regulators. The state Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to Thursday to allow Xcel Energy to recover costs for the new solar farm from the taxpayers.

Commissioners touted the project for its environmental benefits and an expected economic boost. The plant would help replace electricity that will be lost when Xcel shuts down its three big Sherco coal-fired power plants in Becker between the end of 2023 and 2030.

Xcel is touting Sherco Solar as the largest solar plant in the Upper Midwest and one of the largest in the country.

Xcel Energy says Sherco Solar will provide clean energy while also being the lowest-cost solar on Xcel Energy’s Upper Midwest system. The decision is expected to create at least 900 union jobs and investment in the Becker community as the Sherco coal plant is retired in the coming years.

They anticipate the project will serve as a direct replacement for most of the capacity of the first coal unit retiring at the plant. Xcel’s regional president Chris Clark thanked the city of Becker and their labor partners in supporting the solar project.

The first phase of the Sherco Solar project will be completed in 2024 and the second phase in 2025.