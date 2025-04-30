Xcel Energy offers bill assistance as Minnesota Cold Weather Rule ends

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Xcel Energy is encouraging customers to contact it for assistance with energy bills as the Cold Weather Rule ends.

The Cold Weather Rule, which ends Wednesday, April 30, helps protect residential energy customers from electric or gas service disconnects if it affects their primary heating source.

Xcel Energy wants to remind customers that there are financial assistance options that can help meet their needs.

The Minnesota Energy Assistance Program pays an average of $500 for heat and power costs, as well as emergencies such as repairing or replacing a broken furnace for eligible households.

For more information on energy assistance, affordability programs, payment options, and energy-saving tips, customers can contact Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-4999 or visit xcelenergy.com/EnergyAssistance.