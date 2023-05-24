Xcel Energy Radioactive Cleanup is Halfway Done

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Xcel Energy says over half of the tritium from the Monticello Nuclear Plant pipe leak is now collected.

According to Xcel, the company made substantial progress in recovering the groundwater, pumping over 1.1 million gallons of water.

Monitoring equipment continues to confirm the water that leaked is fully contained.

Workers repaired the pipe that caused the leak in March.

Xcel Energy says recovery efforts are proceeding smoothly.

There have been no recorded measurements of tritium beyond the plant footprint.